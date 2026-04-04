An elderly coffee shop owner in Quesnel, British Columbia, is proud of his recent accomplishment, which involved tons of cake batter and buckets of icing.

Eighty-year-old Ted Martindale has baked what he believes is the biggest carrot cake in the world. It is currently being reviewed by Guinness World Records, Fox News reported Saturday.

The idea for his nearly 6,000 pound cake was born when he researched the records book and thought with some help he could break the record after a little bit of math and assembly time.

His endeavor became a community-wide effort of something sweet bringing people together.

“Two weeks ago, my wife and I thought, ‘Nobody’s going to show up for this.’ And then the whole town just almost showed up. There was no parking in town. All the restaurants were busy. It was almost like a civic holiday. It was just amazing,” he recalled.

Martindale said it took them a month to complete and involved 432 sheet cakes being stored in a freezer at a local grocery store. When it came time to assemble the cake, it went together like brickwork.

Video footage showed helpers stacking the cake and icing it with massive amounts of icing:

To top it off, the project was completed just in time for Martindale’s 80th birthday, according to CBC. The Granville’s Coffee owner told the outlet, “I’m sort of known as the crazy old man of Quesnel, I think, because our restaurant is constantly doing nutty things,” adding he thought it would be fun for the entire town to enjoy the cake he paid for.

Another business shared photos of the treat’s progress on Facebook, thanking Martindale for letting them have such a good time putting it together, piece by piece.

Everyone gathered at the local senior center where they also enjoyed nearly 100 racks of ribs and 150 sandwiches. The project took 14 hours and 12 helpers to complete, and Martindale said “When the whole thing was finished, it was amazing. I just never expected it to look like that. It was beautiful.”