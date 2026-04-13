A family cat that went missing in California several years ago has since been found, thanks to a kindhearted rescuer and a microchip.

When the Davidson family met Dodger as a kitten in 2016 at Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis, they fell in love and quickly made him their own, Your Central Valley reported Thursday.

The family planned to move out of state after their father passed away two years later, and had no intention of leaving Dodger behind as they relocated across the country to Florida.

Someone they knew through a friend was supposed to transport the cat along with the family’s belongings, but Dodger vanished before they could make the journey.

According to PetMD, cats rarely decide to “run away” but sometimes get distracted and wander from their homes.

The Davidson family worried about Dodger ever since he vanished, until something incredible happened.

Sydney Sherman of Fresno Trap and Release found the cat in Madera, and when veterinarians realized he was already neutered, they scanned for a microchip and realized he belonged to the Davidson family, who had since moved to Georgia.

Sherman contacted Amber Davidson and the two planned a reunion for Dodger and the Davidsons. When the day finally came, the Davidsons were relieved that after seven years of not knowing what happened to their pet, he was back where he belonged.

“That moment, of ‘He’s finally home, he gets to be with his people again,’ Sorry – it’s very special,” Sherman commented.

Social media users shared their thoughts on the touching story, one person writing, “It’s giving Homeward Bound,” while another person called him “A truly artful Dodger!”

The Davidson’s pet is not the first cat to make an incredible journey home. In 2022, a cat missing for eight years was found and traveled over 2,000 miles to reunite with her family, and another lost for nearly 450 days after Hurricane Helene made its way back home thanks to a microchip, according to Breitbart News.