A pair of dogs who share the tightest of friendships were rescued together and have found a very special home.

When Bird and Dee were scooped up from a rail line in Chicago, Illinois, their rescuers knew there was something unique about them because they never left each other’s side, ABC 7 reported May 8.

Their story got a lot of traction online with people hoping to find them a place to call their own.

Nonprofit Anti-Cruelty shelter President Darlene Duggan said, “This story resonated with so many people because the bond between Bird and Dee was impossible to miss. We are deeply grateful to every person who shared their story and helped them find a home together. Their adoption is a reminder of what can happen when a community comes together for animals in need.”

After Bird, a Chihuahua mix, and Dee, a German shepherd, were rescued they were taken to the shelter, USA Today reported Friday, and footage showed the dogs frolicking together at the facility:

They shared everything and even slept close together, and the shelter’s staff members knew they had to find a family willing to adopt them both. That was when Claire McKeveny and her family arrived to save the day, according to NBC Chicago.

McKeveny said she saw the story online and knew her home was the perfect place for the two dogs. who had been through so much.

A photo shows the smiling family with their two new additions:

“We were very pragmatic, we have two young children, and we didn’t want to give these two a home that wouldn’t be what they deserve, but it just felt right,” she recalled.

The dogs have since made themselves at home and are being showered with love and affection as they bask in the reality that they will never be separated.

“You can tell they are really relieved,” McKeveny stated, adding that people recognize them when they take the dogs on walks in their neighborhood.