A photographer surprised a U.S. Capitol Police Officer with a special gift to show he appreciates law enforcement.

The Instagram account called realfaces.us recently shared a video of the photographer, who identified himself as Ivan, taking photos on the streets of Washington, DC.

After taking a photo of a policeman smiling while he was working, Ivan printed the image and approached the officer.

“Excuse me officer,” Ivan said, “I have something for you.” He then held up the photo he had placed inside a frame and a smile spread across the officer’s face.

“It’s present for you,” the photographer said.

“Aw, come on man. How much do I owe you?” the officer, whose name on his badge appeared to be Williams, asked Ivan.

Ivan said he did not owe him anything and it was a free gift. “You carry the badge. Thank you for your service, guys,” he continued:

The officer then shook his hand, thanked him, and asked when he took the photo. “I travel around the USA and capture firefighters, policemen, to give my appreciation. I think you have dangerous and important work,” Ivan explained.

The officer said, “I can’t thank you enough, man. This is amazing. This made my day.”

“That’s why I do that,” Ivan replied.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police website, officer duties include protecting the 535 members of Congress and screening more than one million visitors annually.

During National Police Week in May, a statement from the White House said:

America honors the brave men and women of law enforcement who risk their lives daily to protect our communities. Under President Donald J. Trump, these heroes are respected, empowered, and supported — not defunded, demonized, or betrayed by the Radical Left.

Social media users were touched by the photographer’s gift, one person writing, “His reaction was so heartwarming. Thank you for your service officer,” while another person said, “Couldn’t have picked a better Officer. What a pure genuine soul. God Bless.”