Southern Israeli Residents to Explore UN Appeal Against Hamas

TEL AVIV – Residents of the Gaza envelope in southern Israel are preparing to file charges at the United Nations against the terror group Hamas for violating their human rights by allowing the continued launch of incendiary devices over the Gaza border into their communities.

The heads of regional councils in the area and the residents themselves are said to be “angry” over the lack of response and “neglect” by the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported. As a result, the residents have decided to take matters into their own hands and explore their legal options at the UN.

The residents are also planning to take to the streets to protest the government’s lack of action, the report said.

According to the report, an unofficial truce between Israel and Hamas over the weekend has done little to curb the constant barrage of incendiary devices flown over the border, which come in the form of innocuous items such as birthday balloons, kites, and even Hebrew-language books outfitted with explosives.

The arson devices have started more than 100 fires over this weekend alone and have all but destroyed wildlife and agriculture in the south.

In response, Israel cut off gasoline and diesel into Gaza last week, but resumed the gas flow on Friday as part of an unofficial ceasefire agreement that also included extending the fishing zone up by five nautical miles.

According to an unnamed Israeli official, Hamas “promised to halt the [incendiary balloon] attacks on Israel” in return.

However, Friday saw more violent border protests and countless fires sparked by the devices.

According to a different official quoted by Channel 12, Israel will resume the sanctions against Hamas including halting the gas flow into the Strip. In addition, the government is considering its military options if the attacks do not stop.