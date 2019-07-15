Report: Israeli Warship Crossed into Lebanese Waters

The Times of Israel reports: An Israeli Navy vessel crossed into Lebanese waters early Monday morning, breaching the contested maritime border, according to the Lebanon-based LBC TV news.

The ship was detected by UNIFIL forces off the coast of the Rosh Hanikra land border between Israel and Lebanon, according to the report, which said that the UN peacekeepers informed Lebanese authorities of the suspected breach.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to questions about the alleged incident and would not confirm the report’s veracity. The incident comes a month after Israel and Lebanon were reported to have made significant progress toward opening direct talks on officially demarcating the maritime border between the two countries, with the first round of direct negotiations now expected to take place in July.

