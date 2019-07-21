The Times of Israel reports: Israel’s Civil Service Commissioner has rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to extend the tenure of Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer.

Netanyahu had asked to extend Dermer’s time in the position by another year in light of the upcoming September elections, Israel’s second round at the polls in six months, Channel 12 news reported on Saturday.

The premier considers Dermer a confidant and a trusted connection to the White House. Foreign Minister Israel Katz reportedly backed Netanyahu’s request, to no avail. Dermer is set to wrap up his stint in Washington at the end of September after serving six years as Israel’s envoy to the US.

