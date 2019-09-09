IDF Drone Falls in Lebanon

The Times of Israel reports: An Israeli drone crashed inside southern Lebanon in the predawn hours of Monday morning, the army said.

The Hezbollah terror group claimed to have shot down the aircraft as it crossed the border with Lebanon, a week after a confrontation between the terror group and Israel. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the drone fell inside Lebanese territory. But asked if the aircraft had been shot down or crashed due to a technical issue, an army spokesperson said, “It fell, as far as I know.”

The military said the drone was a small copter-style craft that had been performing routine reconnaissance operations in the area. “There is no concern that information could be [taken from the drone],” the army said.

Read more here.