Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Mutual Defense Pact Ahead of Israeli Election

The Times of Israel reports: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone of a potential Mutual Defense Pact, or MDP, between the two countries, and that he hoped to continue such talks after Tuesday’s election.

“I had a call today with Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss the possibility of moving forward with a Mutual Defense Treaty, between the United States and Israel, that would further anchor the tremendous alliance between our two countries,” he tweeted. “I look forward to continuing those discussions after the Israeli Elections when we meet at the United Nations later this month.”

In a statement Netanyahu thanked Trump, who he called his “dear friend,” and said he too looked forward to continuing the conversation to advance “a historic defense treaty.”

Together, we will continue full steam ahead with our common battle against terrorism.

