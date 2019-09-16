Antisemite Ilhan Omar to Israelis: Don’t Vote for Netanyahu

NEW YORK — Antisemitic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar expressed hopes that Israeli voters will “make a different decision” and break from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during tomorrow’s election.

Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Omar said she hoped voters in Israel will view Netanyahu’s “existence, his policies, his rhetoric” as “contradictory” to the so-called peace process in the region.

She used the interview to defend her staunch support for the antisemitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement seeking to destroy the Jewish state.

“What is really important is for people to understand that you have to give people the opportunity to seek the kind of justice they want in a peaceful way,” Omar said. “I think the opportunity to boycott, divest, sanction is the kind of the pressure that leads to that peaceful process.”

Last month, the Israeli government barred Omar and fellow extremist Rep. Rashida Tlaib from entry in keeping with a law that allows Israel from denying passage to supporters of the BDS movement.

Omar and Tlaib are both prominent BDS supporters who in July introduced a resolution in Congress aimed at supporting the BDS Movement, which targets the Middle East’s only democracy, seeks the end of Israel and is engaged in economic warfare against the Jewish state.

The cancelled visit was partially organized and co-sponsored by Miftah, an anti-Israel organization headed by notorious Palestinian extremist Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee and supporter of BDS.

NGO Monitor, a watchdog on extremist nonprofits, notes that Miftah has accused Israel of committing “massacres,” “apartheid,” “summary executions” of Palestinian youth and “Judaizing” Jerusalem. It has also accused Israel of “ethnic-cleansing of Palestinian-Israeli Arabs.”

Ashrawi was a political leader of the violent First Palestinian Intifada and served as deputy to late PLO leader and arch-terrorist Yasser Arafat. She is known for espousing anti-Israel conspiracy theories and attempting to justify Palestinian “resistance” against the Jewish state.

