Netanyahu to Gantz: Show Leadership and Join Unity Government

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday rallied his supporters against the Blue and White party, while urging his election challenger Benny Gantz to “show leadership” and join a Likud-led alliance of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Speaking at a Likud party event in Tel Aviv in honor of the Jewish new year, which begins Sunday evening, the prime minister railed against Gantz’s call for Likud to join a unity government without the scandal-plagued Netanyahu at its helm and accused the Blue and White party of trying to drive a wedge into the faction.

“The other side has all sorts of fantasies, I’d even say hallucinations,” Netanyahu charged. “First they thought they could break up the partnership in the nationalist camp between us and our partners [Shas, Yamina and United Torah Judaism].”

