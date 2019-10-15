Watch: Falcon Defecates Near Putin During Meeting with Saudi King

A trained falcon defecated near Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday during a meeting in Saudi Arabia with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The viral video shows Putin reaching out to pet the bird that was a gift from the Russian president for King Salman. Moments later, the animal relieves itself on the royal carpet as the two men continue their conversation.

Hunting with birds of prey is a favorite sport of the Saudi princes, and in return for Putin’s special gift, King Salman gave him a painting.

During the welcoming ceremony at the royal palace in Riyadh, musicians played the Russian national anthem in Putin’s honor.

“Putin showed no signs of anger as the horns hit one false note after another, but his facial expression betrayed a look of weary annoyance,” according to the Moscow Times.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported that Russian political analyst Fydor Lukyanov said oil would be “the main topic of discussion” between the two leaders, and that prior to his visit, Putin said he had a good relationship with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We will absolutely work with Saudi Arabia and our other partners and friends in the Arab world… to reduce to zero any attempt to destabilise the oil market,” he commented.

On Tuesday, Breitbart News reported that the men had signed various agreements between the two countries regarding oil and other investment contracts.

“The meeting marked the strengthening relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia following years of cooperation in a bid to keep oil markets stable, despite being on different sides of regional conflicts in Syria and Yemen. Russia is a traditional ally of Iran, Saudi Arabia’s most belligerent enemy,” the report concluded.

One of the deals signed on Monday would “bolster cooperation among the world’s oil giants,” according to Breitbart News.

The agreement also seeks to “reinforce cooperation … and strengthen oil market stability,” said Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman who was present during the ceremony.