Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE Laud Trump Peace Plan

TEL AVIV – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, and the UAE have welcomed the “just” proposal for Israeli-Palestinian peace, unveiled Tuesday by President Donald Trump.

Iran, on the other hand, slammed the plan as “satanic.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the Trump administration for arriving at a “just and comprehensive resolution” for the Palestinians.

“The Kingdom reiterates its support for all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian cause,” it said in a statement.

“The kingdom appreciates the efforts of President Trump’s administration to develop a comprehensive peace plan between the Palestinian and the Israeli sides, and encourages the start of direct peace negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, under the auspices of the United States,” the statement continued.

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Bin Salman assured Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that his kingdom, along with all Arabs, are with the Palestinian people, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13.

“Our position towards the Palestinian issue has not changed,” he said

“The establishment of a just and comprehensive peace must be worked towards. Peace is a strategic choice, and one that will bring about a permanent solution that will realize the rights of the Palestinian people,” he told Abbas.