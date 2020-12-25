U.S. Rule Change Labels Goods from West Bank as ‘Made in Israel’

(UPI) — The Trump administration has ordered that all goods produced in a key area of the West Bank be labeled as “Made In Israel” for customs purposes, granting de facto recognition of Israeli sovereignty.

In an update to its rules published Wednesday in the Federal Register, U.S. Customs and Border Protection declared that items manufactured in “Area C” of the West Bank — which encompasses the majority of Israeli settlements — must be marked as ”Product of Israel” or ”Made in Israel.”

Goods made in areas A and B will identify “West Bank” as the point of origin, while those manufactured in the Gaza Strip will be marked as “Gaza,” the rules now state.

Under the Oslo Accords, Area C was placed under direct Israeli military rule, while areas A and B are controlled by the Palestinian Authority.

U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo first announced the changes while visiting Israel last month. The new policy alters U.S. practice since 1995, which has required products made in the West Bank and Gaza to be labeled as such.

“We will no longer accept ’West Bank/Gaza’ or similar markings, in recognition that Gaza and the West Bank are politically and administratively separate and should be treated accordingly,” the State Department said.

The European Union, meanwhile, continues a policy under which member states must label exports produced in Area C as having been made in the Israeli settlements.