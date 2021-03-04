Israel Blames Massive Mediterranean Oil Spill on Iran ‘Eco-Terrorism’

Israeli Environmental Minister on Thursday accused Iran of being behind a major oil spill off the Mediterranean coast that caused the largest environmental disaster in Israel’s history, saying it was an act of “environmental terrorism.”

The spill, which resulted in the closure of all beaches along Israel’s coastline and caused catastrophic damage to marine life, was traced to a Libyan ship carrying Iranian oil.

The Environmental Protection Ministry on Thursday released photos of the Libyan-owned Emerald showing the vessel anchored off Iran’s Kharg Island in January.

In a statement, the ministry said the Emerald was smuggling 112,000 tons of crude oil from Iran to Syria at the time of the spill. The ship has since returned to Iran.

“Crude oil in the sea is a weapon that acts against the environment and public health, and against wildlife and against our coasts,” Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said.

“There is a direct link here to Iran,” Gamliel added.

Israeli defense sources have not confirmed Gamliel’s conclusions that it was a deliberate act of terror.

The ministry’s director-general David Yahalomi, however, maintained the spill was an act of terror, even if not deliberate.

“It doesn’t matter if it was deliberate or not,” Yahalomi told the Kan public broadcaster. “An enemy state that transfers 45 million oil barrels illegally and improperly through Israel’s economic waters — is harmful.”

He said the harm inflicted “is a ticking bomb, and so it is correct to call it environmental terrorism.”

The ship spilled vast amounts of oil as it remained in Israeli waters for almost a whole day last month. It had its automatic identification system (AIS) turned off for the entire duration.

Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday said it aimed to submit a complaint to the United Nations against Israel over the oil, which also hit the country’s turtle beach.

According to the Al Markazia news agency, Lebanese MPs accused Israel of “environmental aggression” against Lebanon.