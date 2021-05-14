WATCH: Anti-Israel Protesters Cross Lebanon Border Before Running Away

A group of anti-Israel protesters crossed the country’s northern border with Lebanon on Friday and set a fire in an open field before running away after Israeli tanks fired warning shots.

עשרות פעילי חיזבאללה הציתו אש סמוך לגדר הגבול מול מטולה. הפעילים תועדו מניפים דגלי חיזבאללה, לבנון ופלסטין וקוראים קריאות גנאי@rubih67 pic.twitter.com/XHMYFr8ILO — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 14, 2021

The Times of Israel reported:

The IDF says its tanks fired warning shots toward a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The suspects sabotaged the border fence and set a fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory, the military says. There are no reports of injuries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) added a message on Twitter:

BREAKING: A short while ago, IDF tanks fired warning shots toward a number of rioters who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The suspects sabotaged the fence and set a fire in the area before returning to Lebanese territory. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 14, 2021

On Thursday, three rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Israel, but they do not appear to have been launched by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terror organization that is thought to have a massive arsenal.

Israel carried out a massive assault on Hamas’s network of underground tunnels in Gaza overnight after luring terrorist fighters to enter them with exaggerated reports of an ongoing ground assault by the Israeli military.

The IDF later clarified that while ground troops had been involved, there had been no major incursion.

