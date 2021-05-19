WATCH: Masked Pro-Palestinian Mob Allegedly Attacks Jewish Diners in Los Angeles

Palestinian flag on car (Adem Altan / Getty)
Adem Altan / Getty
Joel B. Pollak

A group of men, wearing Palestinian kaffiyehs around their heads as masks, allegedly attacked a group of Jewish diners at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening in what authorities are investigating as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

CBS Los Angeles reported:

Authorities are investigating whether an attack on diners that occurred outside a Beverly Grove restaurant late Tuesday night was a Jewish hate crime.

The brawl occurred a little before 10 p.m. outside Sushi Fumi in the 300 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Witnesses said a mob of pro-Palestinians attacked a group of Jewish men who were dining at the restaurant. Cell phone video showed a group of men get out of the car and start to attack them while yelling racial slurs.

One of the diners, who is not Jewish, told CBSLA a caravan waving pro-Palestinian flags approached and then began throwing bottles at him and the group he was dining with. The man said he is a photographer and the group was meeting at the restaurant to plan a wedding.

There were reportedly no injuries or arrests at the time.

Video of the apparent skirmish emerged, as reported by the Times of Israel:

The Times of Israel added further details, citing Israeli news outlet Channel 12:

Haim Yisraeli tells Channel 12 dozens of people waving Palestinian flags badly beat diners after asking “who is Jewish.”

“I’ve lived here nearly 10 years and I don’t remember such an incident of violence toward Israelis.”

There have been other antisemitic attacks across the country, including the vandalism of a synagogue near Chicago on Sunday, where a “Freedom for Palestine” sign was found near a broken window.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.