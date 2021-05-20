WATCH – Gaza Palestinian Tells IDF Soldier: ‘If the Children Need to Die, Then They’ll Die’

A recording making the rounds on social media appeared to show a Palestinian in Gaza telling an IDF soldier who warns him to evacuate a targeted building that if Palestinian children “need to die, then they’ll die.”

Israel uses several methods to warn Gazans to evacuate targeted areas including telephone calls, messages and what the IDF calls “roof-knocking” – sending a non-explosive device 15 minutes before a strike.

“I can’t get all of the people out. I need at least two hours to get them out,” the Palestinian tells the IDF soldier.

“Listen, we are going to bomb the building,” the soldier responds.

“You want to bomb? Bomb whatever you want,” Palestinian answers.

IDF soldier: “No brother, we need to do everything we can so you don’t die.”

Palestinian: “We want to die.” says the Palestinian.

Soldier: “But you have a responsibility for the children’s lives.”

Palestinian: “If the children need to die, then they’ll die.”

Soldier: “God forbid, God forbid. What, do you want to die?”

Palestinian: “This is how we reveal your cruelty.”

Watch the video, which first appeared on Sky News Arabia, here:

דרך שיחה של 30 שניות בין צה"ל לפלסטיני בעזה אתם יכולים להבין מי בוחר בחיים ומי בוחר במוות. שיחת טלפון מטורפת, חייבים לצפות: pic.twitter.com/zerNZAvT3O — יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) May 19, 2021

Another video clip that garnered thousands of laughing emojis made the rounds showing the owner of a 13-story building that housed the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera in a phone conversation negotiating with an IDF officer, demanding the latter postpone the strike another ten minutes.

“Tell your commander, another ten minutes won’t make a difference,” the owner says, to which the officer responds: “We’re already evacuating people from there for over an hour. No one should go into the building. Anyone who does will be in grave danger

According to the Israeli military, Hamas operated from the building. A former White House national security official under Obama said the building was long known as a Hamas operational center and that people who worked there knew that. A former AP editor also confirmed that the terror group had offices in the building.