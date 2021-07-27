Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to Meet Joe Biden Next Month in Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will meet with President Joe Biden next month at the White House, Israel confirmed on Monday.

Israeli officials, including National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata and diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir, are already set to visit Washington in order to lay the groundwork for the meeting.

Biden told then-Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in June that he intended to meet with Bennett soon.

“My team and I are already working closely with the Israeli government,” Biden said to Rivlin. “I am looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Bennett at the White House very soon.”

However, Bennett may have a hard time going in August when Congress will be in recess.

According to the Times of Israel which cited an official from Bennett’s Yamina party, he may delay the visit delayed to September. If that is the case, the Israeli premier may try to include a stop in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

Bennett has already clashed with Biden’s administration over Israel’s policy of demolishing homes belonging to the families of terrorists. Last month, the State Department spoke out over the Israeli military’s decision to demolish the home of a Palestinian-American terrorist who opened fire at a group of Israelis last month, killing a teenager and seriously wounding two others, calling it “punitive”.

A report on the Second Intifada, in which hundreds of Israelis were killed in a wave of Palestinian terror attacks, found that house demolitions “caused an immediate, significant decrease” in the number of attacks.

There were no condemnations against house demolitions as a deterrence tactic under the Trump administration.