U.S., UK, Romania Confirm Israel’s Claim Iran Behind Deadly Ship Attack

The U.S., UK and Romania said Sunday they believed Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday that killed a Briton and a Romanian, with the UK corroborating Israel’s claim a day earlier that there is proof of Tehran’s culpability.
The UK on Monday summoned the Iranian ambassador over the incident.
Tehran denied involvement in Thursday night’s drone attack on the Mercer Street ship, saying Israel’s claim was “baseless.”
Two of the ship’s crewmen, a British and a Romanian national, died in the attack. Israeli and American officials told the New York Times that several Iranian drones were used in the strike.
Israel has said it would respond to the attack and the UK on Monday said Jerusalem “needs to make its own considerations” in that regard.
Iran on Monday warned against a retaliatory strike, saying it would hold the US and Britain responsible for any acts against it.
“Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran conducted this attack, which killed two innocent people, using one-way explosive UAVs,” he said.
“We are working with our partners to consider our next steps and consulting with governments inside the region and beyond on an appropriate response, which will be forthcoming,” Blinken said.
“Iran’s bullying is dangerous not only for Israel, endangers not only Israel, but also harms global interests, namely freedom of maritime navigation and international trade,” the prime minister said.Iran and Israel have been engaged in several maritime scuffles in recent months, but this was the first deadly attack.
