WATCH: Billie Eilish Slammed for Saying ‘Hi Israel’

Pop sensation Billie Eilish provoked a storm of controversy for saying the words “hi Israel” in the opening of a 20-second clip promoting her new album to Israeli fans.

“Hi Israel, this is Billie Eilish, and I’m so excited that my new album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ is out now,” she says in the clip which she posted to her Tik Tok.

The video was one of a series that the pop star posted addressing fans in different countries.

According to Israellycool, which first reported on the video, the innocuous greeting was enough to bring out the antisemites from the woodwork.

“The haters – the same people who constantly chant the refrain “criticism of Israel is not antisemitic!” (as if anyone ever claimed it was) – are objecting to Billie Eilish acknowledging Israel’s very existence in a generic promotional video.

“That is rather chilling when you think about it,” the website said.