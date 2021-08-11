Israeli Olympic Gold Champion Linoy Ashram Returns to Hero’s Welcome

Israeli Olympic gold medalist Linoy Ashram arrived in Israel Wednesday to a hero’s welcome as crowds thronged Ben Gurion Airport to greet the rhythmic gymnastics champion.

Hundreds of well-wishers held signs of support and sang songs as Ashram came out of the terminal into the exit hall.

“I have no words. This is one of the craziest experiences I have had in my life. I will never forget this reception my whole life. Thank you all for your love and warmth,” Ashram told the crowd.

“I am so happy to finally be back in Israel. You are the best crowd of people anyone could ever ask for,” she said.

Ashram won gold in Saturday’s women’s all-round rhythmic gymnastics. A week earlier, Israeli artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat scored Israel’s second ever gold medal in the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise competition.

Israel also won two bronze medals in mixed judo and women’s taekwondo under 49 kg weight class, making Tokyo 2020 the country’s best Olympic Games ever.