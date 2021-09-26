WATCH: Global Christians Bless Israel in New Song for Sukkot Festival

Christians from nearly 30 countries – including several Muslim nations – sent a prayer for peace and blessings to Israel with a song released in Hebrew to coincide with the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

The song, “Btfilah Amen,” (“In Prayer, Amen”) was produced and performed by Christian Zionist musicians and was released as part of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem’s annual Feast of Tabernacles.

It garnered more than 120,000 views on social media and YouTube within a few days.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog all took part in this year’s Feast of Tabernacles, which this year took place remotely due to the pandemic, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The Hebrew-language song “Btfilah Amen” was Israel’s entry for the 1995 Eurovision song contest.

The new version was performed by singers from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Macedonia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Poland, Serbia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“Your devotion to Israel is not only a blessing for us,” Bennett said during the opening event last week, “but it has helped us sustain our situation during the most trying times, including wars. You rejoice in Israel’s many triumphs, and you stand with us side-by-side when we most need it.”

He added that Christian love for Israel is “legendary.”