Israeli PM Bennett: Iran Behind Plot to Assassinate Israeli Businessmen in Cyprus

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Monday said that Iran was behind an attempted assassination of Israeli businessmen in Cyprus.

“This was a terrorist attack by Iran against Israeli businesspeople living in Cyprus,” Bennett said.

Teddy Sagi, the Israeli founder of the gambling software company Playtech, fled Cyprus after being warned of the assassination plot by Cypriot authorities, Israeli media reported.

Bennett stressed that the plot was a terrorist one, and not a business skirmish as had previously been reported.

“This wasn’t a criminal incident, and businessman Teddy Sagi wasn’t the [specific] target of the attack,” he added.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also said it was Iranian terror.

“As was publicized recently, an Iranian attack against Israeli targets in Cyprus was foiled,” said Gantz, as quoted by the Times of Israel. “Iran continues to be a global and regional threat, as well as a challenge to Israel, and we will continue to operate in order to protect our citizens and the State of Israel anywhere from any threat.”