Israel Passes 2022 Budget in Key Win for PM Naftali Bennett

The Israeli Knesset approved the 2022 state budget Friday – the first one to pass in over three years, marking a key win for the disparate coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Knesset also narrowly passed the 2021 budget following a marathon night of voting. Altogether, both budgets comprised of 35 hours of voting 800 times.

The national budget for 2021 is set at 432.5 billion shekels ($137.8 billion), and increased to 452.5 billion in 2022.

“On this night, we got Israel back on track,” Bennett wrote on Twitter.

“We took responsibility. We fulfilled our promise,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

“After three and a half years, we have a budget!” wrote Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman. “Finally, after months of hard work, we have completed the mission together and introduced a social and responsible budget to all the citizens of Israel. We will continue to stick to our mission, ignore close-minded opinions and bring good news to all the country’s citizens. “Give yourselves permission to get excited, do it with a smile. We promised and we delivered – a stable government and a thriving economy!”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz gave a scathing rebuke of his former coalition partner, opposition leader and then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.