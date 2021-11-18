Nearly a quarter of Jewish community leaders in Europe said they were considering emigrating, with many saying they were increasingly concerned about antisemitism, a new poll found.

The survey, conducted by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, found European Jewish leaders are also concerned about their communities’ security.

Two-thirds of those who responded that they would consider emigration, said they would do so to Israel. Sixty-seven percent said they had not considered emigration.

Antisemitism Offences Soar in Germany as Violent Attacks Jump by 60 Percent https://t.co/E4AwSd0UoN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 13, 2019

According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, which cited the poll, concern was highest in Western Europe. The report cited terror attacks by Muslim radicals on Jews over the last decade as being the main factor behind waves of immigration to Israel.

In France, which has suffered the most jihadist attacks, the number of Jews immigrating to Israel has doubled from less than 20,000 in the years 2000 to 2010, to more than 40,000 in the decade following.

The survey also found that efforts to pass legislation banning the Jewish ritual slaughter of animals as well as circumcision in several countries are two of the central threats facing Jewish communities.

Support for Israel has grown with 66 percent agreeing with the statement “I support Israel fully, regardless of how its government behaves.”

Exodus: Europe’s Jewish Population Plummets as Antisemitism Drives Emigration https://t.co/M2Fiy7adlt — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 25, 2020

According to JTA, the same statement had a support rating of only 48 percent in 2015 and 57 percent in 2011.

The poll surveyed 1,054 Jews from a range of sects within Judaism in 31 countries and in 10 languages.