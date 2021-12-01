PHOTOS: Israel Shuts Border to All Except World’s Most Beautiful Women

Israel shut its borders this week to all foreign passport holders — except the contestants in the Miss Universe pageant, to be held in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat later this month.
The border closure was the most aggressive measure taken by any country in response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus being identified in South Africa. But the global profile of the Miss Universe pageant prompted Israeli officials to decide that the show — with precautions — must go on.
The contest will include the traditional swimwear and evening gown competitions, and the final will be hosted live by Steve Harvey at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, December 14. Meanwhile, the competitors are taking in Israel’s tourist and hoy sites:
Miss universe contestants arrive to Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, east of Tel Aviv, on November 28, 2021. – Israel is to close its borders to all foreigners on November 28, 2021 in a bid to stem the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, authorities said. The government’s latest announcement came just hours before the start at sundown of the eight-day-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Andrea Meza, the reigning Miss Universe from Mexico, poses in front of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre as she tours the Old City of Jerusalem, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, ahead of the 70th Miss Universe pageant being staged in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat next month. She said Wednesday that the long-running beauty pageant shouldn’t be politicized, even as its next edition is being held in Israel and contestants have faced pressure to drop out in solidarity with the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Contestants of the Miss Universe pageant visit the Tower of David Museum in the ancient citadel of Jerusalem near the Jaffa Gate entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City, on November 30, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Miss Italy places a note at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on December 1, 2021 as contestants of the Miss Universe pageant tour the Holy City ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Two Miss Universe pageant contestants pose at the Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem’s Old City on December 1, 2021 during a tour of the Holy City ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Contestants of the Miss Universe pageant visit the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on December 1, 2021 as they tour the Holy City ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Miss Armenia lights candles at the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City on December 1, 2021 as contestants of the Miss Universe pageant tour the Holy City ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Miss Nepal poses with a Santa Klaus during a visit by the contestants of the Miss Universe pageant to Jerusalem’s Old City on December 1, 2021 as part of their tour of the Holy City ahead of the 70th Miss Universe event to be held in Israel’s Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)
Despite travel restrictions, Breitbart News will have full coverage in Eilat, thanks to the presence of our Israel bureau.
Strict coronavirus protocols will be observed, with participants tested every 48 hours. As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, one unnamed contestant has tested positive and has been quarantined, though she may recover in time to compete.
