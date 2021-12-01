PHOTOS: Israel Shuts Border to All Except World’s Most Beautiful Women

Israel shut its borders this week to all foreign passport holders — except the contestants in the Miss Universe pageant, to be held in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat later this month.

The border closure was the most aggressive measure taken by any country in response to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus being identified in South Africa. But the global profile of the Miss Universe pageant prompted Israeli officials to decide that the show — with precautions — must go on.

The contest will include the traditional swimwear and evening gown competitions, and the final will be hosted live by Steve Harvey at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, December 14. Meanwhile, the competitors are taking in Israel’s tourist and hoy sites:

Despite travel restrictions, Breitbart News will have full coverage in Eilat, thanks to the presence of our Israel bureau.

Strict coronavirus protocols will be observed, with participants tested every 48 hours. As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, one unnamed contestant has tested positive and has been quarantined, though she may recover in time to compete.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new e-book, The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it). His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.