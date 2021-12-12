U.N. Excoriates Israel (Again): Condemns Jewish State Six Times

The U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday voted to adopt six resolutions that singled out or condemned Israel, and zero on the rest of the world.

At no point did the body specially condemn Palestinian terror or violent attacks against Israelis.

Instead the resolutions condemn Israeli settlement activity, call for a withdrawal from the Golan Heights and applaud the work of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

One resolution demanding immediate financial aid for Palestinian refugees passed by a vote of 16-1, with only Israel in dissent at the 193-member body.

All six anti-Israel resolutions were previously adopted on November 9th by the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization Committee, known as the Fourth Committee. They were repeated Friday as the plenary formally ratifies the texts.

“This latest torrent of one-sided resolutions continues the U.N.’s unrelenting assault on Israel,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of U.N. Watch, a Geneva-based non-governmental watchdog organization.

"We must recognize the right of an occupied people to defend itself. We must prioritize peace. But we must not romanticize or fetishize it." https://t.co/1gsJQHNEO8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 29, 2018

“Only last week, the U.N. adopted three resolutions against Israel including one on Jerusalem that showed contempt for both Judaism and Christianity by making no mention of the name Temple Mount, which is Judaism’s holiest site.”

“Three of today’s resolutions concern UNRWA — yet none address the agency’s employment of dozens of teachers and school principals who quote Hitler and praise Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist attacks.”

UN Watch maintains a comprehensive database that documents U.N. bias against the Jewish state, featuring individualized petitions for different countries, in multiple languages, urging governments to stop enabling the subversion of U.N. Charter principles such as the promise of equal treatment for all nations.

The database reveals since 2015 until the present day, the General Assembly has passed 121 condemnatory resolutions against Israel — and a total of 45 against the rest of the world combined.

Thousands of anti-Israel protesters took to the streets of London where some pro-Palestinian activists were seen burning the Israeli flag. https://t.co/RV6BVmMlGE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 24, 2021

“While France, Germany, Sweden and other E.U. states are expected to support nearly all of the 14 resolutions to be adopted against Israel during this General Assembly session, the same European nations have failed to introduce a single UNGA resolution on the human rights situation in China, Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Turkey, Pakistan, Vietnam, Algeria, or on 170 other countries,” said Neuer.

“Where’s the supposed E.U. concern for international law and human rights?”

Last month the Biden administration drew fire for abstaining on a UNGA resolution affirming the so-called right of return for Palestinian refugees to sovereign Israel, a move former President Donald Trump’s envoy to Israel said could effectively “destroy the Jewish state.”

The resolution, titled “Assistance to Palestine Refugees,” supports the U.N. Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) call for Palestinian right of return to Israel as well as receive compensation for property lost when they fled their homes.