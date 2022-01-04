Israeli Envoy Slams Emma Watson over ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ Post

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson was blasted by a senior Israeli official on Monday after posting a pro-Palestinian message on her Instagram account.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, wrote on Twitter that “fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality. If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror).”

“I would be in favor of that!” Erdan continued.

Erdan’s tweet came in response to an Instagram post from Watson, 31, on Sunday, which contained a quote from British-Australian feminist Sara Ahmed and was accompanied by a photo of Palestinian protestors holding up a sign saying, “Solidarity is a verb.”

“Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future,” the quote stated. “Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground.”

Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series, is also known for her activism on climate change.