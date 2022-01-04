Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas recently claimed that in 1948, world powers including the U.S. and UK, conspired in “the theft of the [Palestinian] homeland” to gift to the Jews as part of an “international colonialist” effort, a report released by a media watchdog said on Tuesday.

Palestinian Media Watch reported:

A claim often repeated by the PA is that Jews have no history in the land of Israel and would never have thought to establish a state there. According to this historical revision, the Zionist movement was initiated by the imperialist West as part of its plan to control the Arab world. PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas repeated this allegation at a three-hour lecture on “the history of the Palestinian cause” that he gave to “writers, intellectuals, academics, and civil society leaders.”

During the lecture, Abbas claimed that the “injustice caused to the Palestinians [occured] when world powers – and foremost among them the US and Britain – agreed to the theft of the homeland and land and to granting them as a gift to the Zionist movement, which is an inseparable part of the international colonialist movement,” PMW said citing a report by the Ma’an news agency.

The report further cited Dr. Muhammad Al-Masri as paraphrasing Abbas’ explanation that the idea of giving “Palestine” to the Jews was the colonialist powers’ idea and not one that came from the Jews themselves.

“President Mahmoud Abbas was clear when he said that inflaming the dreams of the Jews and realizing these dreams within a political entity was not the fruit of the efforts of the Jews themselves, but rather colonialist-theological plans and visions of colonialist world powers,” Ma’an cited Al-Masri as saying.

“Abbas sought to say that the colonialist world powers used the Jews in order to execute the great colonialist plan – dismantling the Ottoman Empire and afterwards dismantling the Arab nation,” Al-Masri continued.

Abbas’ history of revisionism is well-documented. He has a sordid track record of Holocaust denial that dates back to his 1980s doctoral dissertation – in which he refuted the six million figure and claimed that Zionist leaders cooperated with the Nazis – and has lasted until today.

As recently as 2018, he claimed that the Holocaust was caused not by antisemitism, but by the “anti-social behavior” of the Jews, such as money-lending.