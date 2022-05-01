An American family triggered panic at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after they tried to board a plane with an unexploded artillery shell in their luggage.

Footage from the scene shows terrified travellers ducking for cover or fleeing to safety when the order for evacuation was announced. One man was injured when he climbed onto the luggage conveyor belt and fell off.

He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

“There was a lot of shouting. I just felt that I had to run for my life,” he told Ynet.

תיעוד: בהלה בנתב"ג בעקבות חשש מחפץ חשוד. לאחר בדיקות הוכרז על חזרה לשגרה@sharonidan pic.twitter.com/pOMLp3oaeC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 28, 2022

The Airports Authority said the family showed security inspectors the shell, likely a remnant from the 1967 war, which one of the children found while visiting the Golan Heights.

The family was later allowed to board the flight – but without the shell.

Ben Gurion airport, just outside Tel Aviv, is considered to have one of the highest levels of security in the world. Vehicles and travellers pass through security checks before they reach the terminal and check-in area.

Israel is also on high alert after a series of deadly terrorist attacks across the country in recent weeks.