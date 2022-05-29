Jerusalem Day: Palestinian Rioters Hurl Fireworks as Jewish Israelis Hoist Flags on Temple Mount

The violence comes ahead of the controversial Flag March, in which Jews armed with Israeli flags march through the Old City of Jerusalem — including the Muslim Quarter — to celebrate the day, which marks the reunification of Jerusalem after Israeli troops recaptured it from Jordanian occupation during the 1967 defensive Six Day War.

Some Israelis waved Israeli flags on the Temple Mount, in violation of an arrangement with the Jordanian Islamic Waqf that administers the site, which is Judaism’s holiest and Islam’s third holiest.

Including far-right MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who just last month was banned from visiting the flashpoint site. pic.twitter.com/IKXJ9ppxbQ — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) May 29, 2022

The arrangement also bars Jewish prayer on the site. Muslims are permitted to ascend the site, which houses the Al Aqsa Mosque, every day and pray there while Jewish visitors are restricted to certain hours and even uttering a Jewish prayer under one’s breath can be cause for detention.

A large group of Jews were removed from the site and detained, Israel Police said.

Some 1,800 Jews visited the site in the morning.