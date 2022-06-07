United Nations: Israel ‘Overwhelmingly’ to Blame for Palestinian Terror

Israel is “overwhelmingly” to blame for the Arab-Israeli conflict and Palestinian terrorism, a controversial United Nations probe concluded on Tuesday.

“The findings and recommendations relevant to the underlying root causes [of the conflict] were overwhelmingly directed towards Israel, which we have taken as an indicator of the asymmetrical nature of the conflict and the reality of one state occupying the other,” stated Navanethem Pillay, who is heading the UN’s Commission of Inquiry investigating Israel.

Pillay was appointed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to head the COI into alleged Israeli human rights abuses in the wake of the 11-day conflict with Hamas in May 2021.

Pillay, a vocal supporter of boycotts against Israel, has a history of hostility towards the country, referring to it as an “apartheid regime” and accusing it of “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.”

She has also had ties with organizations and individuals affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which is designated as a terror group by the US, EU, Canada, Israel and others.

Pillay’s appointment was pilloried by a legal coalition last month, which said it “makes a complete farce of the UNHRC’s own rules” which call for impartiality.

Arsen Ostrovsky, human rights lawyer and CEO of International Legal Forum (ILF), which headed the coalition, told Breitbart that Pillay’s appointment was typical of the UN, which rewards people “for being openly hostile and biased against Israel.”

Speaking to Breitbart News in the wake of the report’s conclusion, Ostrovsky noted that the report mentioned Israel a total of 157 times while the Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group only merited three mentions.

“Even then, the UNHRC cannot bring itself to condemn the Palestinian terror group. There is not even a semblance of impartiality or intellectual honesty. It is as if the UN is not even trying anymore to disguise its blatant antisemitism and hostility towards Israel,” Ostrovsky said.

He called on the U.S. to reverse the Biden administration’s decision to rejoin the human rights council after Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018.

“It is high time that this U.S. Administration discarded the charade that it is able to influence the UNHRC for good and withdrew from this sham of a Council, that has become irredeemably rooted to the core in pathological obsession with Israel and membership by gross human rights abusers like China, Venezuela and Cuba,” he said.