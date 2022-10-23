Top Israel Officials Claim Army has Destroyed 90% of Iranian Ops in Syria

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on May 1, 2020, shows smoke billowing above buildings in Syria's central city of Homs. - SANA said that the explosions ringing out of a Syrian army position in Homs resulted from a "human error during the transport …
SANA/AFP via Getty
Deborah Brand

Senior Israel defense officials said the military has destroyed around 90 percent of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria, ahead of reports of an Israeli raid on Damascus.

In recent years, Israel has almost entirely stopped Iranian entrenchment in Syria as well as stemmed the transfer of weaponry to its proxy militias, including Hezbollah, in the country, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing the officials.

The Israel Defense Forces have also thwarted Iranian attempts to manufacture arms on Syrian soil and build bases there, two key goals of late commander of the elite Iranian Quds Force, who was killed by the Trump administration in 2020.

A picture taken in Israel’s Golan Heights on May 14, 2022, shows members of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) monitoring the Syrian side of the border with Israel, following an Israeli air strike on central Syria. (JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)

Syrian state media reported Israeli missiles struck targets near Damascus International Airport on Friday, the first such attack in over a month.

Attempts to curb Iran’s hegemonic ambitions in Syria have succeeded despite a recent spike in tensions between Israel and Russia, which controls Syrian skies, the officials said.

Israeli missile attacks have severely compromised Iran’s sea-based smuggling channels, the officials said.

Israeli raids have also stopped Iran’s transformation of CERS, the Scientific Studies and Research Center in Masyaf, into production facilities for mid- and long-range precise missiles and weapons.

