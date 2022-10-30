Israeli Murdered, 9 Injured, in Two Palestinian Terror Attacks in as Many Days

A Palestinian terrorist carried out a shooting attack in the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday night, killing one Israeli man and injuring four others.

Far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, whose is rumored to make huge gains come election day on Tuesday, declared his home was the target of the attack although there has been no confirmation of his claim by Israeli authorities.

The murdered man was identified as Ronen Hanania. Hanania’s son, who was with him at the time of the attack and who was also injured, said it took almost 15 minutes for emergency services to arrive.

He and his father had stopped at a convenience store when his father was shot in the head. “The bullet entered from above and his head opened up. I saw him die,” his son said. “I was lucky enough to witness his last moments.”

He took cover with the other victims inside the store and several other Palestinians assisted him, including bandaging his hand.

The Palestinians in the store told them everything was fine and that they could go outside because a paramedic had arrived. But the terrorist, identified as Mohammed Kamel al-Jabari, was still there and opened fire on them again.

Al-Jabari, a member of the Hamas terror group, also opened fire on medics and security guards who had arrived at the scene.

He was then rammed by the security guard and shot and killed by an off-duty soldier.

Two of the other victims were lightly wounded and one was seriously wounded, undergoing two surgeries overnight.

Al-Jabari’s brother Waal had been serving life in an Israeli prison before he was freed as part of the prisoner swap deal with Hamas to release captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011.

On Sunday, five more Israelis were injured when a Palestinian terrorist drove his car into two locations in the West Bank.

Two were wounded moderately and the rest were lightly injured.