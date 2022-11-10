Poll: Jewish American Vote for Republicans at Highest Rate in Decades

More American Jews voted for the Republican party in Tuesday’s midterm elections than they have for the past generation, an exit poll conducted by Fox News showed.

While the vast majority of the Jewish electorate — some 65 percent according to the poll — still vote Democrat, support for the Republican party is steadily rising, with 33 percent of respondents voting red, up from 30 percent in 2020 and 24 percent in 2016.

Two percent identified as “other,” the poll showed.

Republican Jewish Coalition national director, Sam Markstein, said Republican “candidates are offering concrete solutions to the issues that matter to Jewish voters.”

Those issues include “reducing the skyrocketing costs of living, combating rising hate crime, championing school choice, putting America first on the world stage again by supporting our allies in Israel, and standing shoulder-to-shoulder- with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism,” Markstein told the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

He noted “a record-smashing level of support in Florida, at 45% of the Jewish vote.”

In New York, Jewish Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin tried to oust Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul but failed. Zeldin received between 80 percent-90 percent support of Hasidic neighborhoods in Brooklyn and an overwhelming percentage of the Orthodox Jewish vote.

The progressive Jewish vote largely went to Hochul.