Netanyahu Announces He Has Formed a New Government — Israel’s Most Conservative Ever

Minutes shy of his midnight deadline Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu announced in a phone call to Israeli President Isaac Herzog he had successfully formed a government.

“Thanks to the enormous public support we received in the last elections, I am informing you that I have been able to establish a government that will act in the interest of all the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu told the president.

Israel held its fifth election in three and a half years on Nov. 1, with Netanyahu-led bloc winning 64 seats in the 120-member Knesset, setting the Likud up to become prime minister for the third time.

After Netanyahu officially announced the formation of his government to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, he will have seven days to swear in the government.

Netanyahu’s hopes to quickly form a government after the elections were dashed when some coalition partners made hefty demands, forcing the prime minister-designate to request a two-week extension from Herzog.

The right-wing Religious Zionism party won a huge victory at the polls, gaining 14 seats.

The U.S. has expressed concern over the party slate’s more firebrand elements, which include Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Avi Maoz. A report published in Politico this week citing U.S. officials said that President Joe Biden’s administration plans to hold Netanyahu “personally responsible” for the future actions of right-wing lawmakers in his coalition, and will not engage with directly.

Ben-Gvir, who critics accuse of being an anti-Arab racist while he insists he is only against Arab terrorists, will be appointed security minister and be in charge of the national police force. Smotrich will serve as finance minister and Avi Maoz, the head of the tiny anti-LGBT Noam party, will oversee parts of Israel’s education system.