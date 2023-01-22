Netanyahu: Biden Admin ‘Genuine’ About Reaching Understanding on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said the U.S. “genuinely” hopes to forge a united front with Israel to combat the Iranian threat.

Last week’s visit to Israel by U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan came at a “special time, one of serious challenges to our national security, and of serious opportunities for peace with our neighbors,” Netanyahu said at the start of the cabinet meeting.

His meetings with Sullivan had focused on “regional security challenges, especially Iran,” and ways for “cooperation between us against this common threat,” said Netanyahu.

“I must say that regarding the meetings, I was impressed that there is a genuine and mutual desire to reach understandings on this issue, which is of decisive importance to the security of the state,” he said, adding that further discussions on the issue will be held in the coming weeks.

Netanyahu last week said the U.S. was a “trusted partner” in preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The U.S. has also said it is in “lockstep” with Israel when it came to stopping Iran.

European Union foreign ministers will likely agree to enact more crippling sanctions against members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday.