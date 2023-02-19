Republicans Call on Biden to Veto anti-Israel Resolution at U.N.

Republican Congressional members have urged President Joe Biden to veto an anti-Israel resolution slated to be brought before the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

“As the UN Security Council once again moves to consider another one-sided, biased, anti-Israel resolution, it is imperative that the United States maintain its position that only direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians can yield progress,” Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy wrote in a letter to the president.

The missive was co-signed by Steve Scalise, the Majority Leader and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul.

“If the U.N. Security Council takes action on Monday to punish Israel, President Biden should stand beside them and block the ridiculous, politically-motivated measure,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark) wrote.

The United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution declares all Israeli settlements in “Palestinian territory” as illegal and a “flagrant violation under international law.”

It also condemns any “unilateral moves” including annexation.

Breaking with decades of U.S. policy, the Trump administration said the U.S. no longer views Israeli settlements as a violation of international law.

On Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the upcoming Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East.

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said: “Rather than focus on grave threats posed by China, Russia, Iran & North Korea, the UN continues its anti-Israel obsession. Biden should stand with Israel & veto this resolution. Do not repeat the shameful Obama-Biden abstention on UNSCR 2334 in Dec 2016.”

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID) said: “The Biden Administration must use its veto in the UN Security Council to defend our ally #Israel. This resolution will not lead to peace and only furthers anti-Israel actions at the UN.”