Lucy Dee, Israeli Mother Hit in Palestinian Terror Attack, Dies from Her Wounds

Lucy “Leah” Dee, 48, the Jewish mother of five who was wounded in a Palestinian terror attack on Friday, died on Monday after a three-day battle. Her daughters Maia and Rina, who were killed in the attack, were buried on Sunday.

As Breitbart News reported:

The members of the Dee family were on a holiday drive through northern Samaria to visit the city of Tiberias on the Sea of Galilee when gunmen ambushed their car, forcing it off the road and then raking it with bullets. Their anguished father, Rabbi Leo Dee, delivered a heart-wrenching eulogy calling for national unity in a time of division, and urging those present to focus on gratitude for what they had, rather than what they had lost.

Lucy Dee’s death was met with anguish and outrage among Israelis, who are suffering from a wave of terror attacks by Palestinian groups — not just within the country, but in Gaza to the west and Lebanon to the north.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted: “In the name of all citizens of Israel, I sent condolences from the bottom of my heart to the Dee family on the passing of the mother of the family, Leah (Lucy) Dee, of blessed memory, who was murdered in the severe terror attack in the [Jordan] Valley last Friday, together with her two daughters, Maia and Rina, of blessed memory.”

בשם כל אזרחי ישראל אני שולח תנחומים מעומק הלב למשפחת די על פטירתה של אם המשפחה, לאה (לוסי) ז״ל, שנרצחה בפיגוע הקשה בבקעה ביום שישי האחרון, יחד עם שתי בנותיה מאיה ורינה ז"ל. pic.twitter.com/N2aIR2C7Bl — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 10, 2023

The Times of Israel reported that Lucy Dee’s funeral will be held on Tuesday.

