Palestinian Terrorists Murder Israeli Father of Two

Palestinian terrorists murdered Meir Tamari, 32, a husband and father of two, on Tuesday as he was driving near Hermesh, the Israeli community in Samaria (the northern West Bank) where he lived.

Though described as a “settlement,” since it is across the 1949 armistice line in area that Palestinians want for their own state, Hermesh is geographically close to Tel Aviv and is situated near pre-1949 Israel’s narrowest point.

The Times of Israel reported:

According to local authorities, the victim, later named as 32-year-old Meir Tamari, came under fire from a passing vehicle on a road near the settlement of Hermesh, west of Jenin. He continued driving until he reached the community, where he was treated by medics. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said Tamari, a civilian, was treated in serious condition at the entrance to the settlement, after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene to take the victim to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera, where he was later declared dead. … In a statement carried by Palestinian media, the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades terror group, loosely linked to the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah party, claimed responsibility for the deadly attack.