Israel Signs $3 Billion Deal with U.S. for Another F-35 Squadron

Simon Kent

Israel will purchase a third squadron of 25 F-35 Lightning II aircraft from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Sunday.

A statement from the ministry did not give a timeline however if Israel would formally order this third round sometime in 2023, it may take until 2026-2027 for the deliveries to come through, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The outlet asserts the F-35 is considered crucial in the “war between wars” against Iranian proxies in Syria as well as in the event the IDF would need to eventually strike Iran’s nuclear program.

The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, the ministry said, adding the deal will be financed through the defense aid package Israel receives from the United States.

The fifth generation F-35’s stealth features include guided weapons, advanced sensors, and the ability to merge different sources of data.

As Breitbart Jerusalem reported, the F-35 has already significantly bolstered Israel’s combat ability opposite its foremost military enemy, Hezbollah, which according to reports has a cache of more than 120,000 rockets and radar-based surface-to-air missile batteries.

The F-35’s stealth radar will mean the batteries can be attacked from long range.

