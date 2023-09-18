Elon Musk Hosts Benjamin Netanyahu for AI Discussion in California

Tesla CEO and Twitter/X owner Elon Musk hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a live-streamed discussion about Alternative Intelligence (AI) — and many other topics — at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory.

Netanyahu has long enjoyed warm receptions in Silicon Valley, dating back a decade to the administration of Gov. Jerry Brown (D) and before. The reason: as Netanyahu noted (via the New York Times): “I have helped reform the Israeli economy from a semi-socialist economy to one of the most vibrant, free-market economies,” he said.

This time, Netanyahu faced protests — not because of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but because of internal controversies in Israel over judicial reform, which some Israelis working abroad in Silicon Valley also oppose.

This is what the haters from the Israeli left and their progressive friends in the US have prepared to humiliate @IsraeliPM in San Francisco.

This isn't about judicial reform. It is about criminalizing the people of Israel for electing a government these fanatics don't control. https://t.co/5p4j8ZoqmX — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) September 18, 2023

Netanyahu offered some self-criticism, opining that his government’s original proposals for judicial reform — which included the possibility of the legislature overriding Supreme Court decisions by majority vote — went to far. He added, however, that he still wants reforms to judicial selection, preferably though a deal with opposition parties.

The Israeli Prime Minister also challenged Musk over the problem of antisemitic content on his social media platform, urging Musk to do whatever he could, within the limits of the First Amendment, to address the issue.

Netanyahu is in the U.S. to address the United Nations General Assembly later this week, where he will also meet with President Joe Biden — a downgrade from the White House visit traditionally accorded to Israeli leaders.

