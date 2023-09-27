First Israeli Minister Visits Saudi Arabia, as Deal Talk Continues

Israeli Minister of Tourism Haim Katz became the first minister of an Israeli government to visit Saudi Arabia in a formal capacity this week when he led a delegations to United Nations conference on tourism.

The visit came amid talk by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Sulman about a potential deal involving formal recognition, peace, and normalized relations between the two countries.

Al-Monitor.com’s Rina Bassist reported:

A statement issued by the Tourism Ministry said that during the two-day conference marking International Tourism Day, Katz will participate in several events and meetings with his international counterparts, particularly those from the Middle East. … Katz’s visit to Riyadh comes days after the arrival of a delegation from Israel’s Foreign Ministry for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee’s 45th session. It was the first time that Israeli diplomats have publicly traveled to Saudi Arabia. … Katz’s visit came as a Saudi envoy made a rare trip to the West Bank on Tuesday and reiterated that the Palestinian cause will be a “cornerstone” of any normalization deal the oil-rich kingdom may strike with Israel.

Israel and the U.S. left UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), which became an organization dominated by anti-Israel bias and antisemitism, as it denied Jewish cultural ties to Jerusalem.

But the U.S. rejoined it under President Joe Biden, reversing an earlier Donald Trump policy, and Israel remained a member of its World Heritage Convention, which designates World Heritage Sites.

During the Riyadh meeting, the UNESCO gathering approved a World Heritage Site near Jericho, a city in Judea (the southern West Bank) in what it called “Palestine,” over Israeli objections, Al-Monitor noted. However, the trip was otherwise without incident.

