PHOTOS: Democratic Socialists of America Cheer Palestinian Terror in New York

Palestine rally banner (Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty)
Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty
Joel B. Pollak

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a rally in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday in support of the Palestinian terror group Hamas and its attack on Israel, which has thus far killed 700 and wounded over 2,000 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the last festival of the High Holy Day cycle. More than 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly, many of whom were abused during their abductions.

The DSA, which counts four Democratic members of Congress as members — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Jamaal Bowman (NY), and Cori Bush (MO) — rallied in the heart of a city that was targeted by Islamic terrorists two decades ago.

Palestinian flag (Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty)

People march in support of Palestinians in New York on October 8, 2023 after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack on Israel. Israel, reeling from the deadliest attack on its territory in half a century, formally declared war on Hamas Sunday as the conflict’s death toll surged close to 1,000 after the Palestinian militant group launched a massive surprise assault from Gaza. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Hamas demonstration (Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty)

There were similar rallies held by radical left-wing groups in other cities, such as San Francisco:

Pro-Palestinian protest in NYC (D. Ross Cameron / Associated Press)

Protesters make their feelings known during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Israeli embassy, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

In New York, pro-Hamas DSA demonstrators were met with a large group of pro-Israel counter-demonstrators:

Israeli counter-protesters (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – OCTOBER 08: Supporters of Israel and supporters of Palestinians hold demonstrations at the same time at Times Square in New York, United States on October 08, 2023. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

In one image that has gone viral, a protester held up a swastika to taunt pro-Israel counter-demonstrators — many of whom were Jewish.

That gesture was particularly offensive, as scenes from Saturday’s terror evoked memories of the Holocaust for many Jews.

