PHOTOS: Democratic Socialists of America Cheer Palestinian Terror in New York

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) held a rally in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday in support of the Palestinian terror group Hamas and its attack on Israel, which has thus far killed 700 and wounded over 2,000 Israeli civilians and soldiers.

The attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the last festival of the High Holy Day cycle. More than 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly, many of whom were abused during their abductions.

The DSA, which counts four Democratic members of Congress as members — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), Rashida Tlaib (MI), Jamaal Bowman (NY), and Cori Bush (MO) — rallied in the heart of a city that was targeted by Islamic terrorists two decades ago.

There were similar rallies held by radical left-wing groups in other cities, such as San Francisco:

In New York, pro-Hamas DSA demonstrators were met with a large group of pro-Israel counter-demonstrators:

In one image that has gone viral, a protester held up a swastika to taunt pro-Israel counter-demonstrators — many of whom were Jewish.

Today’s cover: Security heightened at NYC synagogues, Jewish sites in wake of Hamas attack on Israel https://t.co/h2kUgFJjnN pic.twitter.com/s8bfikRUhV — New York Post (@nypost) October 9, 2023

That gesture was particularly offensive, as scenes from Saturday’s terror evoked memories of the Holocaust for many Jews.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.