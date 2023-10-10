Pregnant Israeli Woman Survives Being Shot in Abdomen by Hamas; Baby Dies

A pregnant Israeli women survived being shot in the abdomen by Palestinian Hamas terrorists — but her unborn baby died at the hospital.

Her ordeal took place during the massive terror attack by Palestinian Hamas terrorists, which has killed over 1,000 Israelis thus far, and wounded nearly 3,000.

Soroka Medical Center CEO Dr. Shlomi Codish recounted some of the horrific injuries and deaths she and members of her staff had seen while treating some 700 wounded Israelis from communities near the Gaza border.

The New York Post reported Monday:

“A pregnant woman came in after being shot in her abdomen,” recalled Codish. “She survived but the baby did not — killed in a terror attack before being born.” … Adding to the stress was the fact that doctors themselves had to leave behind family members — “In the Negev, which was the hot-zone of the terrorist attack,” Codish said — knowing that they could be murdered or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

More reports of the atrocities committed by Hamas — who killed, abused, and abducted women, children, and the elderly, along with civilian men and soldiers — have been emerging steadily over the past several days.

Reports emerged Tuesday that Israeli soldiers arrived in the town of Kfar Aza, near Gaza, to find dozens of murdered babies — who were allegedly decapitated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that “Hamas is ISIS,” and vowed to treat it as such as Israeli soldiers prepare a massive ground offensive to destroy the terrorist organization inside Gaza.

