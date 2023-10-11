Mass Drone Attack Reported from Lebanon; Northern Israel in Shelters

Israelis in the northern part of the country, near the border with Lebanon, have been warned to descend into bomb shelters as sirens have been sounding warnings indicating a large attack of drones.

JUST IN: Residents in norther Israel have been told to shelter in place as a “large-scale” drone attack is incoming. Terrorists on paragliders, similar to what Hamas pulled off in the south, are also reportedly now landing in northern Israel. The Israli Defense Forces is… pic.twitter.com/b1yMtxBbnl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 11, 2023

The Times of Israel reported, citing Israel’s Channel 12, that “some 15-20 drones were identified flying into the country from Lebanon.”

The Times of Israel added:

Incoming drone alerts are continuing to sound in northern Israel. The sirens are sounding in every town and city in the north, including the Golan Heights. … The head of the Galil Elyon Regional Council, Giora Zaltz, tells Channel 12 news some of the aircraft that infiltrated from Lebanon are carrying people, and residents need to seek shelter.

Israel’s Army Radio reports that rockets have landed near the northern coastal city of Haifa, and that there has been a suspected terrorist infiltration.

It also advised residents in the region to stay in their homes, to take shelter in reinforced “safe rooms,” and to keep their doors and windows locked.

Unconfirmed reports circulating on social media are reporting areas where warnings of possible drone attacks have been issued.

NEW: Reports indicate armed members of Hezbollah have invaded Israel onboard gliders. Multiple alerts in the north. pic.twitter.com/U7wyDNhKpH — Hamdah Salhut (@hamdahsalhut) October 11, 2023

There have already been small but deadly clashes along the border this week, with Iranian-controlled Hezbollah threatening to open a second front as Israel fights back in response to the mass terror attack by Palestinian Hamas earlier this week.

Iran is known to have a sophisticated drone program that has been deployed on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine.

Hezbollah is believed to have a massive arsenal of rockets that it built up, against international law, in the wake of the Second Lebanon War of 2006, which it also started by infiltrating the northern border and kidnapping and killing several Israeli soldiers.

