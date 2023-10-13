Report: IDF Recovers Bodies of Some Missing Israelis from Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly managed to recover an undisclosed number of bodies of Israeli victims of the Hamas terror attack in a raid into Gaza, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

The Post reported that during one of the raids Israeli commando units have been conducting into Gaza to search for hostages and conduct reconnaissance, soldiers discovered something and a follow-up raid was launched. “[I]t was decided to send in a large force under the command of Lt. Col. Shimon Putrabani,” the Post reported. “After the force surrounded the place, bodies were collected from the place and transported to Israeli territory.”

As Breitbart News noted earlier Friday, citing Fox News:

“We’re just learning this right now, breaking. The IDF tells Fox News that Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip today, both infantry forces and tanks, to conduct localized raids,” Fox News’s foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported. “This was not the full-scale invasion that everyone is still anticipating, but it was an effort, according to the Israeli military, to eliminate militants along the border and also to gather information on those held hostage inside the Gaza Strip.”

Over 100 Israeli hostages are currently being held by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, including 14 Americans. President Joe Biden spoke to the families of the American hostages on Friday.

