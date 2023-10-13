Israel has reportedly conducted “localized raids” in Gaza against Palestinian terrorists and launched strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon as part of the Jewish state’s ongoing response to Hamas’s terror attack that claimed the lives of 1,300 people and wounded 3,000 more.

“We’re just learning this right now, breaking. The IDF tells Fox News that Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip today, both infantry forces and tanks, to conduct localized raids,” Fox News’s foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reported. “This was not the full-scale invasion that everyone is still anticipating, but it was an effort, according to the Israeli military, to eliminate militants along the border and also to gather information on those held hostage inside the Gaza Strip.”

“It appears those raids were successful,” he added.

Additionally, Israeli forces are said to be conducting fresh drone strikes against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, according to the Times of Israel. There are very few details about the development that are known at this time.

On Thursday, the IDF urged one million residents of northern Gaza to leave their homes and evacuate southward within 24 hours for the remainder of the war as forces prepare for a mass ground invasion to destroy Hamas.

Egypt is refusing to allow a large number of Gaza residents to depart. The Rafah border crossing is the sole corridor between Egypt and Gaza.

Gazans must “stay steadfast and remain on their land,” Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Thursday.

The escalation in Gaza and Lebanon come as Iran issued yet another threat.

Bloomberg News reports: