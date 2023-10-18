Israel Prepares Humanitarian Safe Zone in Gaza for Fleeing Civilians

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday a humanitarian zone is being created in southern Gaza where international aid will be provided to offer shelter and comfort to fleeing civilians.

After days of negotiations with Egypt, the U.S. and others to create a safe zone for fleeing Gazans, the Times of Israel reports the IDF decided to act.

The IDF says Palestinians should go to a humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area, close to Khan Younis, where “international humanitarian aid will be provided as needed.”

It also renewed its calls on Palestinians in the northern part of the Gaza Strip to evacuate south, as the military has warned it will soon heavily target the area, the Times report sets out.

The military has published a map on social media of the safe zone.

IDF Chief Spokesman Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari made the announcement at a Wednesday morning press conference to prove Islamic Jihad’s rocket hit a hospital in Gaza late on Tuesday night.

Israel has offered the time-limited safe passage to more than a million Palestinians now leaving northern Gaza as the military carried out “localised raids” ahead of an expected ground assault.